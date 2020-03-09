Comparing Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Store Capital alerts:

91.0% of Store Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Ready Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Store Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Store Capital and Ready Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Store Capital $665.71 million 11.77 $284.98 million $1.99 16.13 Ready Capital $317.42 million 2.37 $59.26 million $1.76 8.21

Store Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Store Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Store Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Store Capital pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ready Capital pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Store Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Ready Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Store Capital and Ready Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Store Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71 Ready Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Store Capital currently has a consensus target price of $37.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. Ready Capital has a consensus target price of $16.88, suggesting a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Store Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Store Capital is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Store Capital and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Store Capital 42.81% 6.74% 3.64% Ready Capital 26.39% 8.19% 1.61%

Volatility and Risk

Store Capital has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Store Capital beats Ready Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.