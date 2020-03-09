Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Shares Bought by Compass Group LLC

Compass Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336,021 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA comprises about 4.7% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BVN. HSBC cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $9.71. 55,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $235.49 million during the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

