Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,952,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,306 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 2.05% of Comerica worth $211,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Comerica by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $5.83 on Monday, hitting $38.98. 66,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.