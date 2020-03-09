Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.16

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 617747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

