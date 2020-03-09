Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.50

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 80832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,902 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,923. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

