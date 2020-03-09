Coats Group’s (COA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coats Group to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coats Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

LON COA opened at GBX 56.55 ($0.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.35 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 63.85 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.90 ($1.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

