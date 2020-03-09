CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CNOOC to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.
Shares of NYSE:CEO traded down $17.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNOOC has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.66.
CNOOC Company Profile
CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.
