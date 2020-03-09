CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CNOOC to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO traded down $17.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNOOC has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CNOOC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CNOOC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CNOOC by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in CNOOC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CNOOC by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

