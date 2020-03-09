CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.14

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 19881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.
The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,357,000 after buying an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,977,000 after buying an additional 1,423,351 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,588,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
