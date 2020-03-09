CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.14

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 19881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,357,000 after buying an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,977,000 after buying an additional 1,423,351 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,588,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

