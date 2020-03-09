CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on CLS from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

LON CLI opened at GBX 255 ($3.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. CLS has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 265.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.88%. CLS’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £349,020 ($459,116.02).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

