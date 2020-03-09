CLS (LON:CLI) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday.

Get CLS alerts:

LON CLI opened at GBX 255 ($3.35) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 265.09. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 5.05 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. CLS’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total value of £349,020 ($459,116.02).

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.