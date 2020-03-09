Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £153.48 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) per share, for a total transaction of £153.48 ($201.89).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Preben Prebensen acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,461 ($19.22) per share, for a total transaction of £146.10 ($192.19).

On Monday, January 6th, Preben Prebensen acquired 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($21.03) per share, for a total transaction of £143.91 ($189.31).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,227 ($16.14) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,436.06. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,148 ($15.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,393 ($18.32) to GBX 1,284 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Investec cut Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Close Brothers Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.