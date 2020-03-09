Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Purchases £153.48 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) per share, for a total transaction of £153.48 ($201.89).
Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Preben Prebensen acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,461 ($19.22) per share, for a total transaction of £146.10 ($192.19).
- On Monday, January 6th, Preben Prebensen acquired 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,599 ($21.03) per share, for a total transaction of £143.91 ($189.31).
Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,227 ($16.14) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,436.06. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,148 ($15.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21.
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.