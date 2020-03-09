Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $79.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $7.14 on Monday, hitting $54.14. 6,958,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,189,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.