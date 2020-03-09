Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.53.

NBIX stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.12. 40,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.90. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $380,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $9,728,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

