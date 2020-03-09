China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.13

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.
About China Telecom (NYSE:CHA)
China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.
