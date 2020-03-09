China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.13

Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Telecom by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in China Telecom by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in China Telecom by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of China Telecom by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About China Telecom (NYSE:CHA)

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

