Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $81.14

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.14 and last traded at $81.53, with a volume of 267981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.32.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.69.

Get Chevron alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.7% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Chevron by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 22,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.