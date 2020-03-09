Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHK. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

Shares of NYSE CHK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. 3,057,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,801,800. The company has a market cap of $451.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

