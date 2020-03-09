Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Check Cap stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Check Cap has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

CHEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

