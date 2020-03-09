CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Announces Earnings Results

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CGG had a negative net margin of 67.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of CGGYY stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.29. CGG has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CGG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the geovation, Hampson-Russell, and Jason brands.

