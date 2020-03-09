Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.67. 1,260,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $515.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,080 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 481,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 317,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,057,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

