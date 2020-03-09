Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 193.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,338 shares during the quarter. Centennial Resource Development makes up approximately 0.5% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Centennial Resource Development worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. 1,260,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,159,247. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $515.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

