CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. cut its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after acquiring an additional 680,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,007,000 after buying an additional 254,559 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CDK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,072. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.