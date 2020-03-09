Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.61

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.61 and last traded at $111.11, with a volume of 81640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $754,296,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

