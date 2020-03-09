Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Green Square Asset Management LLC

Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.76. 238,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,397. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

