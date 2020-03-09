Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.29

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 30125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Get Capri alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 249,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $101,082,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Capri by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 369,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.