Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.29

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.29 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 30125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after purchasing an additional 249,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $101,082,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Capri by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after purchasing an additional 369,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
