Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

CPTA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,304. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 11.75. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

