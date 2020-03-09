Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $93.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as low as $75.17 and last traded at $82.29, with a volume of 1137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

