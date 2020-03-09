Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $5.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 86,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,301. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $78.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,327,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after buying an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,709,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,259,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

