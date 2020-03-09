Capita (LON:CPI) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Goldman Sachs Group

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Capita to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 147.75 ($1.94).

Capita stock opened at GBX 68.96 ($0.91) on Friday. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 152.20.

Capita (LON:CPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Analysts forecast that Capita will post 1289.9999686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

