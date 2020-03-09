Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Upgraded by Laurentian to Buy

Laurentian upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEED. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.15.

TSE WEED opened at C$20.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$18.23 and a 12-month high of C$70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of -3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.57.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

