Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEED. CIBC lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.15.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$20.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$18.23 and a one year high of C$70.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.