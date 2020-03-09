Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.06

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 53973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 481,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 380,756 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,728 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

