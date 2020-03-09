Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

TSE CWB opened at C$27.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.93. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$26.90 and a 12-month high of C$36.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$220.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5588827 earnings per share for the current year.

CWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.50.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

