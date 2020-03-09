Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.81

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.81 and last traded at $68.25, with a volume of 8448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.