Canaccord Genuity Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $95.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Zendesk stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 4,461 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $326,812.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,460.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $326,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,304 shares of company stock worth $11,833,427 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 400.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

