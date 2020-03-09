Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.17.

CFW stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

