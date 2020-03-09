Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

NYSE:CBT traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,859. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

