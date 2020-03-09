Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.
NYSE:CBT traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,859. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.
