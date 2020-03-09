Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is Beaconlight Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Beaconlight Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080,519 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 4.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.76% of Builders FirstSource worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $38,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,862,000 after buying an additional 1,394,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $17,554,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $16,117,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 776,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

