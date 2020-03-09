BTIG Research Lowers Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Price Target to $13.00

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DNB Markets downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

NYSE SFL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,463. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.12. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 158,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 252,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 133,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.