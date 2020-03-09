Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 688.33

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 688.33 ($9.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGE shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE traded down GBX 71.20 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 619.60 ($8.15). 2,707,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 749.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 723.15.

In other news, insider Steve Hare sold 15,570 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.80), for a total value of £115,996.50 ($152,586.82).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.