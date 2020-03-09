Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 688.33

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 688.33 ($9.05).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGE shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 536 ($7.05) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Shares of SGE traded down GBX 71.20 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 619.60 ($8.15). 2,707,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 749.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 723.15.
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.
Read More: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.