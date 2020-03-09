Brokerages Set POSCO (NYSE:PKX) PT at $59.00

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 8.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 491.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 49.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 15.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKX stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. 49,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28. POSCO has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.14.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.83%.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

