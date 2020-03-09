Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $21.83

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.22. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

