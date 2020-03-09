Brokerages Set KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) PT at $36.82

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 187,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,280. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

