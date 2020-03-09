Brokerages Set Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) PT at $249.68

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 123.6% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 40.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $13.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,743. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.