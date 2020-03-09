Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Target Price at $14.50

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 133,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,686,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after purchasing an additional 339,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 98,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25,161.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

