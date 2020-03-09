Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target at $7.25

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
A number of research firms have commented on ABUS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 10,628.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 2,178,665 shares in the last quarter. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
