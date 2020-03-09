Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report earnings per share of $3.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.81. United Rentals also posted earnings of $3.31 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $20.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.16 to $22.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $20.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.76 to $21.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

URI stock traded down $12.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.01. The company had a trading volume of 788,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,028. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average of $141.50. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $101.90 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

