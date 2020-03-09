Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $367.00 to $361.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as low as $249.23 and last traded at $250.85, with a volume of 125283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.45.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.90.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

