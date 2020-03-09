British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British Land from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

BTLCY stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. British Land has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

