British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,800 ($49.99).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank dropped their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,717.69 ($48.90).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,106 ($40.86) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,340.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,073.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

