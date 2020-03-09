British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £159.15 in Stock

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,183 ($41.87) per share, for a total transaction of £159.15 ($209.35).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,275 ($43.08) per share, for a total transaction of £163.75 ($215.40).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,106 ($40.86) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,340.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,073.38. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($46.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,460 ($45.51) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.25) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,035 ($53.08) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,717.69 ($48.90).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

